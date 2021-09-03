Ida’s toll grows with deaths of 4 nursing home residents

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The death toll from Hurricane Ida has climbed, with the loss of three nursing home residents blamed on the storm. Tens of thousands of struggling Louisiana residents, meanwhile, have sought financial relief and other help from the federal government. President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit the state Friday to survey the damage after promising full federal support to Gulf states and the Northeast, where the remnants of Ida dumped record-breaking rain and killed at least 46 people from Maryland to Connecticut. At least 13 deaths were blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, including the three nursing home residents who had been relocated to a warehouse in Louisiana ahead of the storm.