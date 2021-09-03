Keith Urban’s tour production manager, 72, dies from fall

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (AP) — The longtime tour production manager for country star Keith Urban has died after falling from a stage while preparing for an Ohio concert. The Port Clinton News-Herald reports 72-year-old Randy “Baja” Fletcher died Aug. 27 at a hospital after falling the previous day before Urban’s appearance at Bash on the Bay on the Lake Erie island Put-in-Bay. Fletcher became Urban’s tour manager in 2011 after decades working for top country music stars. Urban told Billboard magazine that Fletcher had an “orbit of light” and was much beloved. Fletcher received the Country Music Association’s first Touring Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.