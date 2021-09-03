Siouxland Humane Society takes in pets affected by Hurricane Ida

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When a natural disaster happens, many hear about the people, power, and property affected, but what many forget are the pets that are left alone and behind in the animal shelters in the stricken areas.

The Siouxland Humane Society is part of a national organization dedicated to helping animals during natural disasters. After Hurricane Ida stuck in Louisiana, many shelters struggled to find fresh food, water, and beds for their animals.

"We were asked to help, and with honors, we are here. As an organization we will help wherever we can," said Kelly Erie, Siouxland Humane Society Public Relations and Volunteer Manager.

Greater Goods Charities and Hill's Pet Nutrition funded a flight that allowed shelters in Louisiana to send nearly 90 dogs and cats to Sioux Falls and Rapid City, South Dakota where 10 shelters, including Siouxland, stepped up to help find these animals their forever homes.

"These shelters are committed to serving their own communities, but by coming together they are able to take a few animals each and really have a huge impact for those shelters that are struggling in Louisiana," said Darci Adams, volunteer with Greater Goods Charities.

On Friday morning the Siouxland Humane Society made the trip to Sioux Falls Airport where a plane arrived from the heart of Louisiana. Onboard the flight were 90 dogs and cats, 15 of those were destined to become residents of Siouxland.

When they arrived in Sioux City, it was time for them to stretch their legs and play. The dogs didn't seem to mind cooler temperatures, and the cats cozied up in their designated rooms.

"Now is the time that we really need the help. So please "paws" it forward and give a lending paw no matter if it is to adopt or leave a nice donation," said Erie.

The dogs and cats will be under observation for a few days while receiving any needed care, and it allows the animals to decompress after their long journey to Siouxland.

If interested in adoption or donating to the Siouxland Humane Society you can find more information on their website.