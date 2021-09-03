Officers exchange gunfire with man in Pine Ridge standoff

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — Police say a man is in custody after he exchanged gunfire with officers from the Oglala Sioux Tribe after a standoff that lasted several hours. Oglala Sioux Police Chief Algin Young says officers got a call about gunshots in Pine Ridge on Thursday afternoon and arrived to find a man with a gun who refused to cooperate. Young says the man went into his home and wouldn’t listen to law enforcement. After several hours, he came out and shot at officers, who returned fire. Young says the man was shot and arrested. No officers were injured. The FBI is investigating.