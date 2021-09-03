One of Iraq’s most influential Shiite clerics dies at 85

BAGHDAD (AP) — Mohammed Saeed al-Hakim, one of Iraq’s most senior and influential Muslim Shiite clerics, has died, members of his family said. He was 85. A relative, Mohsen al-Hakim, told The Associated Press that al-Hakim died at the Al Hayat hospital in the southern holy city of Najaf Friday where he was taken after suffering a sudden heart attack. His office announced that he died of a sudden medical condition it did not specify. Al-Hakim holds the highest theological title in Shiite Islam – Ayatollah al-Uzma, which means Grand or Supreme Ayatollah. He was seen as the top contender to succeed Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who is in his early nineties.