Patrol investigating shooting involving Milford officer

MILFORD, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a Milford police officer fired at a fleeing car. No one was injured in the confrontation on Thursday in Milford. Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the officer approached a vehicle at a storage business early Thursday. Thomas says the car’s occupants were uncooperative and the driver sped away as the officer was standing in front of the vehicle. The officer fired his weapon, hitting a tire. The patrol said vehicle stopped north of Milford because of the flat tire. A 21-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested and is being held in the Seward County jail pending charges.