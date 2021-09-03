Polish PM to EU: Don’t lecture us Poles about democracy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish prime minister says nobody has the right to lecture Poland on democracy. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke Friday after a European Union official said discussions were still ongoing over the payment of billions euros to Poland due to rule of law issues. His comment came two days after EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said the Polish government’s challenge to the primacy of EU law in the 27-member bloc was one issue under discussion ahead of the release of billions of euros to Poland. Morawiecki said in a Facebook post that “we do not want to be instructed by anyone in Western Europe about what democracy is, what the rule of law is, because we know better.”