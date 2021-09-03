Rapid City Marshals reveal name in Black Hills showdown

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — There’s a new team in town in the Black Hills, the Rapid City Marshals. The arena football team revealed its name in a skit depicting a classic western showdown Friday, pitting two no-good outlaws against a fearless marshal, who rode in on horseback aiming to restore order. The Rapid City Journal reports the marshal put a stop to the outlaws’ attempt to kidnap a general manager and co-owner by gunning down the hoodlums and rescuing the GM. The Rapid City Marshals are the eighth member of the Champions Indoor Football league. It plays a 12-game schedule from March through June, with playoffs in July.