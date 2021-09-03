Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Europe’s top human rights body has called on Greece’s parliament to withdraw articles included in draft legislation that would impose heavy penalties on nongovernmental organizations that carry out unsanctioned rescue operations of migrants at sea. The Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner said Friday that the proposed changes would “seriously hinder the life-saving work.” Greece’s center-right government has toughened border controls since taking office two years ago and has promised additional restrictions in response to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.