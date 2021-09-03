Sarpy County creates force to monitor use of force by police

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Sarpy County have announced measures to help police the police. The county announced in a news release this week that several agencies within the county — including the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Papillion, La Vista ad Bellevue police departments and the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office — have collaborated to create the Sarpy County Force Investigation Team. The team’s focus will primarily be on officer use-of force incidents that result in serious bodily injury or death, and team members will receive on-going specialized training in use-of-force. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office also announced Thursday that it will issue 42 body-worn cameras for each of its road patrol deputies.