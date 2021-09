SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Railroad Museum's Storytelling Saturday event scheduled for Sept. 4 has been canceled.

On Facebook, the museum says the decision was made due to COVID-19 concerns for the actors, audience members and staff.

The museum plans to bring back Storytelling Saturdays on June 4, 2022. The museum will still be open for regular visits on Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.