Sioux City schools release COVID-19 report for week of Aug. 30

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District has released their weekly COVID-19 numbers.

From Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, the district has had 5 staff members test positive for COVID-19. Additionally, the parents of 19 students in the district have reported their kids testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, as of Sept. 3 Woodbury County has had 141 positive COVID-19 tests over the last seven days and a 10.7% positive test rate.

Currently, the district is not conducting rapid COVID-19 tests in their buildings. But they are approved to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests by the state.

Upon the approval of the purchase of rapid COVID-19 tests by the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors, tests will be secured, and voluntary testing will begin in district buildings. Students will only be tested if there is parent/guardian approval.