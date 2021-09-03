South Dakota says National Guard troops to return from border

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says the National Guard troops that she deployed to the U.S. border with Mexico will return later this month.

The Republican governor deployed 48 National Guard troops to Texas in July. The deployment came in response to a request from Texas and Arizona to send law enforcement officers under an agreement between states to assist during emergencies.

Noem says the soldiers encountered more than 6,000 people crossing the border in the month and a half they were stationed there. U.S. authorities stopped migrants about 210,000 times at the border in July, the highest number in more than 20 years.