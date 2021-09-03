SportsFource Extra week two highlights and scores
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL--
Yankton 28 Aberdeen Central 40 F
O'Neill 37 Valentine 7 F
Dakota Valley 13 Madison 46 F
Spirit Lake 49 Forest City 0 F
Mead 38 Allen 26 F
Hartington CC 7 Battle Creek 24 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 28 Central Lyon/GLR 21 F
Walthill 16 Creighton 78 F
Southeast Valley 46 Emmetsburg 0 F
Alcester-Hudson 24 Gayville-Volin 32 F
Gehlen Catholic 33 H-M-S 44 F
Northwood-Kensett 32 Harris-Lake Park 29 F
Stanton 11 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 8 F
Missouri Valley 32 Lawton-Bronson 66 F
Bishop Heelan 8 Le Mars 22 F
David City 7 Logan View-SS 24 F
Hinton 7 MMC/RU 6 F
Bishop Neumann 24 Norfolk Catholic 27 F
Storm Lake 10 OABCIG 42 F
Columbus Lakeview 27 Pierce 28 F
Neligh-Oakdale 74 Plainview 32 F
So. Central Calhoun 0 Pocahontas Area 7 F
Tekamah-Herman 7 Ponca 28 F
Remsen St. Marys 59 River Valley 0 F
SC North 0 SC East 54 F
Okoboji 26 Sibley-Ocheyedan 7 F
SC West 42 South Sioux 41 F/OT
Mason City 8 Spencer 41 F
MOC-FV 8 Unity Christian 12 F
Wisner-Pilger 64 Wakefield 22 F
West Pt-Beemer 20 Wayne 40 F
Lutheran N'east 30 West Holt 26 F
Cherokee 41 West Monona 27 F
Sioux Center 27 West Sioux 42 F
IKM-Manning 28 Westwood 20 F
Logan-Magnolia 13 Woodbury Central 18 F
BHRV 34 Western Christian 13