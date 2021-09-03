State ed board halts plans for Nebraska health standards

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state education officials have halted their plans for new health education standards after criticism from some parents and conservative family-values groups that the content was sexually inappropriate. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the State Board of Education voted 5-1 Friday to indefinitely postpone the standards, with one member abstaining. The standards were non-binding recommendations, so local schools could simply have ignored them, but opponents still railed against the proposal. The new resolution the board passed says members will determine an appropriate time to address health education standards after considering the status of the pandemic, the needs of local children, schools and communities.