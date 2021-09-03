Sunshine to return along with some warmth for the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While today wasn’t as wet as yesterday, we did stay cloudy and cool with areas of drizzle.

The clouds will stay with us tonight and we could see some areas of fog and maybe a few sprinkles with lows near 60.

On Saturday, we’ll be waking up to clouds and areas of fog but those should gradually burn off as the day goes along with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday should shape up to be a very nice day with lots of sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

Labor Day is looking like the warmest of the days to come as we’ll have highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

I'll take a look deeper into the 10-day forecast to see if these drier conditions will be sticking around for a while tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.