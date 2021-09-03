Texas police officer chases chicken across the road

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Apparently, to get away from the police in Texas!

KGNS reported a video is making rounds on social media showing a Laredo police officer chasing a little chicken near International and Loop 20. Sarahi Rodriguez shared footage of the fowl’s getaway.

There’s no word on what led to the chicken run, but it may be a coincidence that it’s right in front of a Bush’s Chicken restaurant. Maybe the little guy tried to make a break for it.

Needless to say, we don’t know if he was apprehended or if he evaded arrest.