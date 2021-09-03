Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-16, 25-23, 27-25
Arlington def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-20, 16-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13
Aurora def. York, 25-17, 17-25, 27-29, 25-20, 15-6
Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-9, 25-10, 25-21
Bellevue West def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 10-25, 15-11
Bishop Neumann def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-18, 25-19, 25-14
Blair def. Plattsmouth, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. O’Neill, 25-12, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-9, 25-23
Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13
Centura def. Central City, 16-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-19, 18-25, 25-12
Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21
Crawford def. Lusk, Wyo., 25-23, 25-16, 18-25, 25-15
Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-21, 25-9, 25-19
David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23
Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 19-25, 27-25, 23-25, 15-11
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-13, 24-26, 25-19, 25-9
Gretna def. Millard North, 29-27, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-9
Kearney Catholic def. Hershey, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-13, 22-25, 25-13
Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18
McCool Junction def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23
Milford def. Centennial, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 26-24
Mitchell def. Hemingford, 24-14, 25-11, 25-9
Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-22, 25-21, 13-25, 25-27, 15-5
Norris def. Bennington, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Perkins County, 25-8, 25-17, 25-12
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Northwest, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18
Omaha Central def. Omaha Benson, 25-6, 25-14, 25-11
Omaha South def. Omaha North, 25-21, 27-25, 25-18
Osceola def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-14, 25-17
Southern Valley def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16
Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 25-13
Sutherland def. Garden County, 25-21, 22-25, 28-26, 27-25
Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-13, 25-7
Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14
Vermillion, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17
Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-19
Wynot def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-20
Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-14, 25-15
Amherst Triangular=
Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-14, 25-12
Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16
Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-18
Blue Hill Triangular=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Blue Hill, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15
Wood River def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 29-27
Wood River def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21
Cambridge Triangular=
Alma def. Bertrand, 25-23, 25-20
Alma def. Cambridge, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16
Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-19, 25-12
CWC Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 26-24, 25-13
Stuart def. CWC, 25-10, 25-10
Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-15
DC West Triangular=
Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-14, 18-25, 25-11
Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-21, 11-25, 25-21
Raymond Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-12
Dorchester Triangular=
Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-12, 25-8
Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-13
Dundy County Stratton Triangular=
Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-16
Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-16, 25-13
East Butler Triangular=
Giltner def. East Butler, 25-16, 23-25, 15-9
High Plains Community def. Giltner, 18-25, 25-9, 25-8
Elkhorn Valley Triangular=
Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21
Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-10, 25-20
Wausa def. Winside, 25-10, 25-19
Exeter-Milligan Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 26-28, 27-25, 25-11
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-6
Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-19, 25-13
Falls City Triangular=
Falls City def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-19, 25-10
Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 27-25, 25-16
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21
Freeman Invitational=
Pool A=
Deshler def. Johnson-Brock, 18-25, 25-23, 25-9
Freeman def. Deshler, 25-18, 25-21
Mead def. Freeman, 25-11, 25-19
Mead def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22
Pool B=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-12
Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 10-25, 25-21
Grand Island Triangular=
Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-12
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-17, 25-14
Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 29-31, 25-11, 25-20
Heartland Lutheran Double Triangular=
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-5
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-13, 25-18
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-12, 25-10
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-13, 25-13
Homer Triangular=
Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 30-32, 25-14, 25-18
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 25-17
Jean Groth Volleyball Classic=
Pool A=
Guardian Angels def. North Bend Central, 25-20, 25-21
Guardian Angels def. Pender, 25-21, 25-22
North Bend Central def. Pender, 25-16, 25-16
Pool B=
Wayne def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-16
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-15
Pool C=
Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-18, 25-17
Archbishop Bergan def. West Point-Beemer, 25-11, 21-25, 25-17
West Point-Beemer def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-21, 26-24, 23-25
Pool D=
Lutheran High Northeast def. Oakland-Craig, 27-25, 25-22
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-16
Oakland-Craig def. Wakefield, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16
Lexington Triangular=
Holdrege def. Lexington, 25-21, 25-18
Lexington def. Minden, 25-15, 21-25, 27-25
Minden def. Holdrege, 25-22, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran Triangular=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-9, 25-7
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-10, 25-17
Omaha Concordia def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-20, 25-23
Louisville Triangular=
Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-13
Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-7, 25-11
Maywood/Hayes Center Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-12, 25-15
Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-12, 25-17
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-15, 25-23
North Central Triangular=
Burwell def. North Central, 25-21, 25-17
Burwell def. West Holt, 25-20, 25-16
North Central def. West Holt, 25-22, 25-12
Overton Triangular=
Overton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-17
Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-14
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-23
Ravenna Triangular=
Adams Central def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-4
Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-19, 25-16
Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-14, 25-19
Riverside Triangular=
Central Valley def. Fullerton, 23-25, 28-26, 25-22
Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-20, 25-18
Fullerton def. Riverside, 25-17, 25-19
Sandy Creek Triangular=
Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-17
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-18
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-22
Santee Triangular=
Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 25-17
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-8, 25-8
Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 26-24, 25-9
Shelton Tournament=
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-16
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-12
Shelton def. Franklin, 25-6, 25-14
Sidney Triangular=
North Platte def. Sidney, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23
Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-15, 25-10
Ogallala def. Sidney, 25-16, 25-20
St. Mary’s Triangular=
Plainview def. Summerland, 25-23, 13-25, 25-18
St. Mary’s def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-12
St. Mary’s def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-16
Sutton Triangular=
Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-7, 25-10
Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-11, 25-20
Twin Loup Triangular=
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20
Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18
Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 25-22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-15
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Hi-Line, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/