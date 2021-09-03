Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

12:29 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-16, 25-23, 27-25

Arlington def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-20, 16-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13

Aurora def. York, 25-17, 17-25, 27-29, 25-20, 15-6

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22

Bayard def. Morrill, 25-9, 25-10, 25-21

Bellevue West def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 10-25, 15-11

Bishop Neumann def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-18, 25-19, 25-14

Blair def. Plattsmouth, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22

Boone Central/Newman Grove def. O’Neill, 25-12, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-9, 25-23

Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13

Centura def. Central City, 16-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-19, 18-25, 25-12

Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21

Crawford def. Lusk, Wyo., 25-23, 25-16, 18-25, 25-15

Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-21, 25-9, 25-19

David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23

Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 19-25, 27-25, 23-25, 15-11

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-13, 24-26, 25-19, 25-9

Gretna def. Millard North, 29-27, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-9

Kearney Catholic def. Hershey, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-13, 22-25, 25-13

Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18

McCool Junction def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23

Milford def. Centennial, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 26-24

Mitchell def. Hemingford, 24-14, 25-11, 25-9

Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-22, 25-21, 13-25, 25-27, 15-5

Norris def. Bennington, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Perkins County, 25-8, 25-17, 25-12

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Northwest, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18

Omaha Central def. Omaha Benson, 25-6, 25-14, 25-11

Omaha South def. Omaha North, 25-21, 27-25, 25-18

Osceola def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-14, 25-17

Southern Valley def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16

Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 25-13

Sutherland def. Garden County, 25-21, 22-25, 28-26, 27-25

Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-13, 25-7

Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14

Vermillion, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17

Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-19

Wynot def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-20

Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-14, 25-15

Amherst Triangular=

Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-14, 25-12

Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16

Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-18

Blue Hill Triangular=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Blue Hill, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15

Wood River def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 29-27

Wood River def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21

Cambridge Triangular=

Alma def. Bertrand, 25-23, 25-20

Alma def. Cambridge, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16

Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-19, 25-12

CWC Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 26-24, 25-13

Stuart def. CWC, 25-10, 25-10

Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-15

DC West Triangular=

Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-14, 18-25, 25-11

Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-21, 11-25, 25-21

Raymond Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-12

Dorchester Triangular=

Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-12, 25-8

Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-13

Dundy County Stratton Triangular=

Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-16

Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-16, 25-13

East Butler Triangular=

Giltner def. East Butler, 25-16, 23-25, 15-9

High Plains Community def. Giltner, 18-25, 25-9, 25-8

Elkhorn Valley Triangular=

Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21

Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-10, 25-20

Wausa def. Winside, 25-10, 25-19

Exeter-Milligan Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 26-28, 27-25, 25-11

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-6

Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-19, 25-13

Falls City Triangular=

Falls City def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-19, 25-10

Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 27-25, 25-16

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21

Freeman Invitational=

Pool A=

Deshler def. Johnson-Brock, 18-25, 25-23, 25-9

Freeman def. Deshler, 25-18, 25-21

Mead def. Freeman, 25-11, 25-19

Mead def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22

Pool B=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-12

Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 10-25, 25-21

Grand Island Triangular=

Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-12

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-17, 25-14

Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 29-31, 25-11, 25-20

Heartland Lutheran Double Triangular=

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-5

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-13, 25-18

Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-12, 25-10

Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-13, 25-13

Homer Triangular=

Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 30-32, 25-14, 25-18

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 25-17

Jean Groth Volleyball Classic=

Pool A=

Guardian Angels def. North Bend Central, 25-20, 25-21

Guardian Angels def. Pender, 25-21, 25-22

North Bend Central def. Pender, 25-16, 25-16

Pool B=

Wayne def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-16

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-15

Pool C=

Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-18, 25-17

Archbishop Bergan def. West Point-Beemer, 25-11, 21-25, 25-17

West Point-Beemer def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-21, 26-24, 23-25

Pool D=

Lutheran High Northeast def. Oakland-Craig, 27-25, 25-22

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-16

Oakland-Craig def. Wakefield, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16

Lexington Triangular=

Holdrege def. Lexington, 25-21, 25-18

Lexington def. Minden, 25-15, 21-25, 27-25

Minden def. Holdrege, 25-22, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran Triangular=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-9, 25-7

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-10, 25-17

Omaha Concordia def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-20, 25-23

Louisville Triangular=

Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-13

Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-7, 25-11

Maywood/Hayes Center Triangular=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-12, 25-15

Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-12, 25-17

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-15, 25-23

North Central Triangular=

Burwell def. North Central, 25-21, 25-17

Burwell def. West Holt, 25-20, 25-16

North Central def. West Holt, 25-22, 25-12

Overton Triangular=

Overton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-17

Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-14

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-23

Ravenna Triangular=

Adams Central def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-4

Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-19, 25-16

Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-14, 25-19

Riverside Triangular=

Central Valley def. Fullerton, 23-25, 28-26, 25-22

Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-20, 25-18

Fullerton def. Riverside, 25-17, 25-19

Sandy Creek Triangular=

Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-17

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-18

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-22

Santee Triangular=

Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 25-17

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-8, 25-8

Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 26-24, 25-9

Shelton Tournament=

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-16

Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-12

Shelton def. Franklin, 25-6, 25-14

Sidney Triangular=

North Platte def. Sidney, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23

Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-15, 25-10

Ogallala def. Sidney, 25-16, 25-20

St. Mary’s Triangular=

Plainview def. Summerland, 25-23, 13-25, 25-18

St. Mary’s def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-12

St. Mary’s def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-16

Sutton Triangular=

Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-7, 25-10

Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-11, 25-20

Twin Loup Triangular=

Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20

Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-15

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Hi-Line, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

