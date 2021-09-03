Universal’s Horror Nights open for screams after absence

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After a pandemic-related absence of almost two years, Universal Orlando Resort’s celebration of all things scary is open for screams. Halloween Horror Nights kicked off at the Florida theme park resort on Friday for a 30th year of disturbing haunted houses, live entertainment and celebrations of pop-culture scares. This year’s haunted houses are inspired by the movies, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Beetlejuice,” and “The Bride of Frankenstein.” Halloween Horror Nights starts next week at Universal Studios Hollywood in California. The celebrations of all things scary will last through Oct. 31 at both theme park resorts.