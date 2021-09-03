US expects to admit more than 50,000 evacuated Afghans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The secretary of homeland security says tens of thousands of Afghans have been admitted into the United States since the fall of Kabul and more are expected as part of an “unprecedented” evacuation. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters Friday that the U.S. expects to admit more than 50,000 Afghans. But he suggested the total could be higher because of the “enduring” U.S. commitment to resettle people who helped the American war effort or are particularly vulnerable to Taliban rule. Mayorkas said about 40,000 people have arrived in the U.S. from the airlift. About 20% are U.S. citizens or permanent residents.