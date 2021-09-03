With Texas as model, Noem seeks more abortion restrictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem wants to pass tougher abortion restrictions in South Dakota, after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a Texas law banning most abortions in that state to go forward. The Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before many women know they’re pregnant. Noem says in light of that, she’s directing her office to immediately review the laws and make sure that South Dakota has the toughest abortion restrictions in the books.