Woman arrested following high-speed pursuit in Plymouth County, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A South Dakota woman has been taken into custody after a pursuit in Plymouth County, Iowa.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Denise Sanchez of South Dakota has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding while participating in a felony and OWI.

The sheriff's office says at about 2:45 p.m. Friday, they were notified of a stolen vehicle from Sioux City. This vehicle was reported on K22 near C44.

Deputies and Iowa State Patrol troopers were dispatched to that area, and eventually located the vehicle traveling near Le Mars on Highway 3. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Sanchez, failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

After a pursuit throughout Plymouth County, with speeds reaching 112 MPH, the vehicle was stopped near the intersection of C16 and Almond Avenue and Sanchez was taken into custody without further incident.