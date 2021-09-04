‘A way to express who you are on the inside’ Meet two of the artists from ArtSplash 2021

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - "Art is just a way to express who you are on the inside," said Robin Vaughan, Artist.

50 unique artists set up shop Labor Day weekend for the 27th Annual ArtSplash festival.

From pottery to painting, to jewelry and sculptures, there was no shortage of art for Siouxlanders to enjoy.

Terrie Thompson came from Madison, Wisconsin for her 3rd Art Splash. She has traveled around the world with her husband, picking up unique things along the way to make her jewelry.

"Everything has a story that goes with it. And I love sharing stories with my jewelry. Because it gives people something to be able to share with other people when they buy a piece of something I've made," said Thompson.

Another artist, Robin Vaughan, found her passion in art after retiring from the air force.

"I started painting, and I get to live my dream now. I've got art, and I've been at the gallery at Art SUX Gallery for about a year and a half. I have wonderful family and friends that have supported me over there, and it's just been a great pleasure. I took a risk here to try to apply here for ArtSplash, and I was fortunate enough to get picked up by these wonderful people," said Vaughan.

Vaughan is a Splash Artist at this year's festival. The Splash Artists program is designed to help local, up-and-coming artists at their first ArtSplash.

"It's so therapeutic to be able to find something that you love and that you're able to do. You can create worlds that you never thought you could live in. Or, you can be anything you want to be. And it's just a way to get away from hectic everyday life," said Vaughan.

In a time where our world is constantly changing, art still provides beauty.

"People are still interested in the artistic ability of people. In this technological age, that we're still very interested in what people can make with their hands. And everybody makes something different. It doesn't matter if you're a jeweler or a potter or a painter. Everybody has something to offer and everything is different," said Thompson.