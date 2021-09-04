Admirers still urging sainthood for chaplain killed on 9/11

NEW YORK (AP) — Among the people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, Mychal Judge, a Catholic chaplain with New York’s fire department, left a uniquely complex legacy that continues to evolve 20 years after his death. Some of Judge’s many admirers argue he should be considered for sainthood, with a new initiative to be launched in the coming days. Some depict him as a reason why the U.S. Catholic church should be more welcoming to LGBTQ people. A gay man, he ministered to vulnerable populations such as homeless persons and people with addiction or HIV/AIDS. Judge rushed to the scene when the World Trade Center was attacked, and was killed by debris from the falling south tower as he prayed for rescuers and victims.