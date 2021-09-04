Big Sioux River Days kicks off

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - Labor Day weekend fun continued around Siouxland Saturday.

Hawarden, Iowa kicked off their Big Sioux River days Friday night with a West Sioux Falcons football game.

There was a coin hunt for the kids this morning and a vendor fair throughout today.

They also hosted a color run… a new event for the weekend of activities.

Organizers said they were happy to be back after not having any events last year due to COVID.

"It's so exciting that people are choosing to stay here in town as opposed to somewhere else for the weekend. It's just, we have so many things going on, so why not spend it here with your family?" said Maddy Vlotho, Big Sioux River Days.

The festivities continue to labor day with a grand parade wrapping things up on Monday.