Briar Cliff stalls against Doane, Morningside continues dominance, Buena Vista falls short in shootout

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Briar Cliff was looking to bounce back after last weeks loss at Waldorf. The defense did the offense did not.

Doane started the scoring as they put a field goal through in the first to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

Then midway through the second quarter Grant Ahlstrom found Izaiah Celestine in the end zone to make it 10-0 Tigers.

Briar Cliffs three points were still impressive Jonathan Branner kicked a school record 54 yard field goal as time expired to make it 10-3 going into halftime.

Doane would score another touchdown early in the fourth on a tough goal line run by Frazzie Wynn to take the victory 17-3.

Morningside kicked off their season with a dominating win over Concordia.

Early in the first quarter Joe Dolincheck dropped back and found Reid Jurgenmeister on the seam route for the touchdown its 7-0 Mustangs.



Late in the first quarter Anthony Sims had his number called and he didn't disappoint making a few tacklers miss before finding space and then the end zone to increase that Morningside lead to 14-0.



Mid second quarter Dolincheck dropped back again, and this time threw one down the sideline to Austin Johnson, who made the catch while crossing the goal line to make it now 28-0 Mustangs.

Dolincheck would finish with 461 yards passing along with 5 touchdowns as Morningside keeps rolling along winning this one 63 to 7.

Buena Vista opened their season with an absolute shootout. But, they would fall short in the end losing 80-58.

Brandon Kyles had a great game throwing for 431 yards and 4 touchdowns but ultimately it just was not enough for the Beavers.