Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

12:01 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alma 40, Medicine Valley 38

Anselmo-Merna 100, Hemingford 6

Aquinas 14, Centennial 0

Arapahoe 30, Lawrence-Nelson 28

Arcadia-Loup City 45, Nebraska Christian 12

Archbishop Bergan 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 8

Arlington 21, North Bend Central 20

Ashland-Greenwood 33, Milford 0

Auburn 28, Fort Calhoun 6

Battle Creek 24, Hartington Cedar Catholic 7

Beatrice 33, Lexington 13

Bellevue West 59, Bellevue East 0

Bennington 55, Aurora 44

Blair 27, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10

Bloomfield 38, Wynot 18

Blue Hill 44, Southern Valley 12

Boone Central 28, Minden 13

Broken Bow 20, St. Paul 6

Burwell 62, Ainsworth 18

Cambridge 32, Amherst 31

Central Valley 62, Palmer 12

Centura 27, Bridgeport 0

Chadron 28, Gordon/Rushville 7

Clarkson/Leigh 46, Elmwood-Murdock 24

Cody-Kilgore 77, Arthur County 33

Columbus Scotus 63, Omaha Concordia 20

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 43, Omaha South 22

Cozad 35, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 0

Creighton 78, Walthill 16

Crete 24, McCook 14

Crofton 48, Twin River 0

Cross County 53, Thayer Central 14

Doniphan-Trumbull 24, Gibbon 20

Douglas County West 56, Schuyler 0

Dundy County-Stratton 28, Bertrand 20

Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Boyd County 24

Elkhorn 34, Omaha Roncalli 7

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 30, East Butler 20

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Nebraska Lutheran 0

Fillmore Central 27, Syracuse 0

Franklin 52, Wauneta-Palisade 18

Freeman 60, Conestoga 30

Fullerton 48, CWC 30

Garden County 44, Sutherland 38

Grand Island 28, Lincoln Pius X 14

Grand Island Northwest 48, Gering 10

Gretna 31, Omaha Central 8

Hampton 20, St. Edward 8

Hastings St. Cecilia 26, North Platte St. Patrick’s 22

Heartland 58, Madison 8

Hi-Line 36, Elm Creek 18

High Plains Community 57, Omaha Christian Academy 14

Howells/Dodge 46, Shelby/Rising City 13

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, Diller-Odell 44

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Emerson-Hubbard 6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Hartington-Newcastle 26

Hyannis 18, South Loup 14

Johnson County Central 28, Southern 18

Johnson-Brock 32, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 30

Kearney Catholic 38, Gothenburg 7

Kenesaw 47, Loomis 0

Leyton def. Kimball, forfeit

Lincoln High 42, Omaha Bryan 0

Lincoln Lutheran 23, Lincoln Christian 7

Lincoln Northeast 26, Lincoln North Star 24

Lincoln Southeast 28, Lincoln Southwest 21

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24, David City 7

Louisville 41, Nebraska City 28

Lutheran High Northeast 30, West Holt 26

McCool Junction 72, Harvard 13

Mead 38, Allen 26

Millard West 56, Millard North 31

Minatare 28, Banner County 7

Mitchell def. Burns, Wyo., forfeit

Mullen 52, Twin Loup 22

Nebraska City Lourdes 69, Guardian Angels 32

Neligh-Oakdale 74, Plainview 32

Norfolk Catholic 27, Bishop Neumann 24

North Platte 34, Fremont 0

O’Neill 37, Valentine 7

Oakland-Craig 44, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0

Ogallala 30, Holdrege 0

Omaha Benson 27, Omaha Northwest 21

Omaha Burke 28, Kearney 21

Omaha Skutt Catholic 27, Waverly 24, OT

Omaha Westside 39, Omaha North 22

Ord 34, Central City 0

Osceola 52, Wausa 50

Osmond 48, Niobrara/Verdigre 0

Palmyra 68, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 24

Papillion-LaVista South 32, Lincoln East 28

Pawnee City 76, Dorchester 16

Paxton 54, Creek Valley 18

Perkins County 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 12

Pierce 28, Columbus Lakeview 27

Platteview 19, Boys Town 18

Plattsmouth 55, Ralston 7

Pleasanton 34, Axtell 14

Ponca 28, Tekamah-Herman 7

Potter-Dix 62, Sioux County 8

Raymond Central 42, Falls City 16

Red Cloud 67, Lewiston 12

Riverside 68, Giltner 20

Sandhills Valley 28, Overton 13

Sandhills/Thedford 36, Morrill 8

Sandy Creek 44, Hershey 8

Santee 52, Heartland Lutheran 6

Scottsbluff 40, Hastings 0

Seward 35, Omaha Gross Catholic 32

Sidney 8, Chase County 6

Silver Lake 44, Spalding Academy 28

Sioux City, West, Iowa 42, South Sioux City 41, OT

St. Mary’s 38, Summerland 23

Stanton 11, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 8

Sterling 73, Elba 6

Superior 42, Fairbury 24

Wahoo 13, Adams Central 8

Wallace 50, South Platte 12

Wayne 40, West Point-Beemer 20

Weeping Water 40, Tri County 26

Wilber-Clatonia 36, Sutton 22

Wisner-Pilger 64, Wakefield 22

York 27, Alliance 6

Yutan 34, Malcolm 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content