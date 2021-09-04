Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alma 40, Medicine Valley 38
Anselmo-Merna 100, Hemingford 6
Aquinas 14, Centennial 0
Arapahoe 30, Lawrence-Nelson 28
Arcadia-Loup City 45, Nebraska Christian 12
Archbishop Bergan 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 8
Arlington 21, North Bend Central 20
Ashland-Greenwood 33, Milford 0
Auburn 28, Fort Calhoun 6
Battle Creek 24, Hartington Cedar Catholic 7
Beatrice 33, Lexington 13
Bellevue West 59, Bellevue East 0
Bennington 55, Aurora 44
Blair 27, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10
Bloomfield 38, Wynot 18
Blue Hill 44, Southern Valley 12
Boone Central 28, Minden 13
Broken Bow 20, St. Paul 6
Burwell 62, Ainsworth 18
Cambridge 32, Amherst 31
Central Valley 62, Palmer 12
Centura 27, Bridgeport 0
Chadron 28, Gordon/Rushville 7
Clarkson/Leigh 46, Elmwood-Murdock 24
Cody-Kilgore 77, Arthur County 33
Columbus Scotus 63, Omaha Concordia 20
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 43, Omaha South 22
Cozad 35, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 0
Creighton 78, Walthill 16
Crete 24, McCook 14
Crofton 48, Twin River 0
Cross County 53, Thayer Central 14
Doniphan-Trumbull 24, Gibbon 20
Douglas County West 56, Schuyler 0
Dundy County-Stratton 28, Bertrand 20
Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Boyd County 24
Elkhorn 34, Omaha Roncalli 7
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 30, East Butler 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Nebraska Lutheran 0
Fillmore Central 27, Syracuse 0
Franklin 52, Wauneta-Palisade 18
Freeman 60, Conestoga 30
Fullerton 48, CWC 30
Garden County 44, Sutherland 38
Grand Island 28, Lincoln Pius X 14
Grand Island Northwest 48, Gering 10
Gretna 31, Omaha Central 8
Hampton 20, St. Edward 8
Hastings St. Cecilia 26, North Platte St. Patrick’s 22
Heartland 58, Madison 8
Hi-Line 36, Elm Creek 18
High Plains Community 57, Omaha Christian Academy 14
Howells/Dodge 46, Shelby/Rising City 13
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, Diller-Odell 44
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Emerson-Hubbard 6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Hartington-Newcastle 26
Hyannis 18, South Loup 14
Johnson County Central 28, Southern 18
Johnson-Brock 32, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 30
Kearney Catholic 38, Gothenburg 7
Kenesaw 47, Loomis 0
Leyton def. Kimball, forfeit
Lincoln High 42, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln Lutheran 23, Lincoln Christian 7
Lincoln Northeast 26, Lincoln North Star 24
Lincoln Southeast 28, Lincoln Southwest 21
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24, David City 7
Louisville 41, Nebraska City 28
Lutheran High Northeast 30, West Holt 26
McCool Junction 72, Harvard 13
Mead 38, Allen 26
Millard West 56, Millard North 31
Minatare 28, Banner County 7
Mitchell def. Burns, Wyo., forfeit
Mullen 52, Twin Loup 22
Nebraska City Lourdes 69, Guardian Angels 32
Neligh-Oakdale 74, Plainview 32
Norfolk Catholic 27, Bishop Neumann 24
North Platte 34, Fremont 0
O’Neill 37, Valentine 7
Oakland-Craig 44, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0
Ogallala 30, Holdrege 0
Omaha Benson 27, Omaha Northwest 21
Omaha Burke 28, Kearney 21
Omaha Skutt Catholic 27, Waverly 24, OT
Omaha Westside 39, Omaha North 22
Ord 34, Central City 0
Osceola 52, Wausa 50
Osmond 48, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Palmyra 68, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 24
Papillion-LaVista South 32, Lincoln East 28
Pawnee City 76, Dorchester 16
Paxton 54, Creek Valley 18
Perkins County 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 12
Pierce 28, Columbus Lakeview 27
Platteview 19, Boys Town 18
Plattsmouth 55, Ralston 7
Pleasanton 34, Axtell 14
Ponca 28, Tekamah-Herman 7
Potter-Dix 62, Sioux County 8
Raymond Central 42, Falls City 16
Red Cloud 67, Lewiston 12
Riverside 68, Giltner 20
Sandhills Valley 28, Overton 13
Sandhills/Thedford 36, Morrill 8
Sandy Creek 44, Hershey 8
Santee 52, Heartland Lutheran 6
Scottsbluff 40, Hastings 0
Seward 35, Omaha Gross Catholic 32
Sidney 8, Chase County 6
Silver Lake 44, Spalding Academy 28
Sioux City, West, Iowa 42, South Sioux City 41, OT
St. Mary’s 38, Summerland 23
Stanton 11, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 8
Sterling 73, Elba 6
Superior 42, Fairbury 24
Wahoo 13, Adams Central 8
Wallace 50, South Platte 12
Wayne 40, West Point-Beemer 20
Weeping Water 40, Tri County 26
Wilber-Clatonia 36, Sutton 22
Wisner-Pilger 64, Wakefield 22
York 27, Alliance 6
Yutan 34, Malcolm 12
