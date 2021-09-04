I-80 Crash in Lincoln Results in Two Fatalities, Several Injuries

LINCOLN, NEB. (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities and several injuries this morning on Interstate 80 in Lincoln.

According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, at around 9:25 Saturday morning, police and rescue crews were dispatched to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the 27th Street interchange in Lincoln, not far from Memorial Stadium.

TRAFFIC ALERT! Car fire on I-80 just west of the 27th street exit. Traffic is backed up as responders move into the area. Avoid if at all possible! pic.twitter.com/tXXN4ti3e2 — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) September 4, 2021

Several bystanders also rushed to the scene to assist those involved in the crash.

Police say there were eight vehicles involved, causing two fatalities as well as several other injuries. Five additional patients were transported to Bryan Health West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that both fatalities were from the same vehicle.

All vehicles involved were westbound at the time of the crash, I-80 has now reopened in the area.

The accident remains under investigation, and names of the victims will not be released pending notification of kin.