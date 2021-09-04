Legendary ‘Today’ show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Legendary weatherman Willard Scott has died.

Scott forecasted the weather on Today for more three decades and spent 65 years at NBC.

Today's Al Roker confirmed Scott's passing.

This @todayshow tribute to my dear friend, Willard Scott, will tell you why he was so beloved and why he was America’s Weatherman to the entire country. No broadcaster was loved by so many and brought so many smiles https://t.co/V7RqyQPN1T — Al Roker (@alroker) September 4, 2021

Willard Scott was well known for his big personality and launching the tradition of honoring fans who turned 100 years old.

We lost Willard Scott passed peacefully at 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was truly a broadcast #icon pic.twitter.com/uqKX3jcc8P — Al Roker (@alroker) September 4, 2021

The feature which became wildly popular featured pictures of centenarians on Smucker's Jelly jars while Scott would recognize them in front of millions of people.

Willard Scott was 87 years old.