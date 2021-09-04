Man shot at gas station in Louisiana where fuel supplies are low

In southeast Louisiana, where gasoline supplies are low due to Hurricane Ida., a man was shot and killed at a gas station while waiting in line to fill up his tank.

The shooting happened Friday evening at this gas station in Metairie, which is part of the New Orleans metropolitan area.

The officer who first arrived at the scene says people were still getting gas as the victim was on the ground.

"Emotions are high. You can tell from my emotions right now. Emotions are high. I get it. But to bring a gun to a gas station and take this type of action is crazy," said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, Jefferson Parish.

Police in Jefferson Parish say it was the second reported incident at a gas station on Friday involving gas and a gun.

"Another horrible incident. To be honest with you, I'm pissed. The gas station incidents that have been all day. This is at least the 2nd time that guns have been pulled. This time we've got a person dead over it. It's unbelievable that people can't act like adults in this situation," said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto

No arrests have been made, but authorities say they have a photo of the car and a description of the gunman, and are urging the man to surrender.