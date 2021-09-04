More sunshine in store for Siouxland over Labor Day weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- After a gloomy last couple of days we finally started to see sun peaking out between the clouds. Overall, it was a pleasant day felt throughout the area with highs nearing 80 degrees with a light breeze.

This evening we will stay mostly clear, and tonight will be a great night to open your windows and let the cooler breeze in as we expect overnight lows to stick in the low to mid 50s with a western wind between 5 and 10 mph.

Sunday and Monday will be a touch warmer with highs in the low 80s in the KTIV viewing area. Lots of sunshine expected both days however with wind speeds staying between 5 and 10 mph.

