Report: More sharks, rays threatened with extinction

PARIS (AP) — Sharks and rays have seen declines in their populations since 2014 and more and more are now threatened with extinction. That’s according to a new red list released Saturday at a global conference aimed at protecting dwindling species. There are signs of hope, too. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature says fishing quotas have allowed several tuna species to be put on the “path to recovery.” Overfishing, loss of habitat and climate change explain the shrinking shark populations. Several trees and fungi were also put on the group’s red list for the first time. The conference in the southern French city of Marseille runs through Sept. 11.