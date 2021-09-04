Return, services set for Nebraska man killed in Afghanistan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The body of a Marine who died in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan will be returned to Omaha on Friday. Services for 23-year-old Cpl. Daegan Page are scheduled for Sept. 17 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Millard. Page was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in the bombing at the Kabul airport, which also killed at least 169 Afghans. His family said in a statement Friday that seating at the church will be limited but they are trying to find another building to accommodate the many people who want to attend. The family also thanked people for the outpouring of support they have received since Page was killed.