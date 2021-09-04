Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Hill City def. Belle Fourche, 18-25, 25-10, 25-12
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Harrisburg, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19
Gillette Invite=
Cheyenne East, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 30-25, 25-16
Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 29-27, 25-15
Gregory Invite=
Pool 1=
Edgemont def. Colome, 25-20, 25-22
Gregory def. Colome, 25-20, 25-13
Gregory def. Edgemont, 25-21, 25-18
Pool 2=
Chamberlain def. Lyman, 25-22, 25-9
Chamberlain def. St. Francis Indian, 25-5, 25-15
Lyman def. St. Francis Indian, 25-22, 25-13
Championship=
Gregory def. Chamberlain, 25-8, 25-14
Third Place=
Edgemont def. Lyman, 25-13, 25-23
Fifth Place=
Colome def. St. Francis Indian, 25-15, 25-11
Stanley County Triangular=
Timber Lake def. Stanley County, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22
White River def. Stanley County, 25-22, 23-25, 14-25, 25-21, 15-12
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/