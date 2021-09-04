Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

7:34 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Hill City def. Belle Fourche, 18-25, 25-10, 25-12

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Harrisburg, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19

Gillette Invite=

Cheyenne East, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 30-25, 25-16

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 29-27, 25-15

Gregory Invite=

Pool 1=

Edgemont def. Colome, 25-20, 25-22

Gregory def. Colome, 25-20, 25-13

Gregory def. Edgemont, 25-21, 25-18

Pool 2=

Chamberlain def. Lyman, 25-22, 25-9

Chamberlain def. St. Francis Indian, 25-5, 25-15

Lyman def. St. Francis Indian, 25-22, 25-13

Championship=

Gregory def. Chamberlain, 25-8, 25-14

Third Place=

Edgemont def. Lyman, 25-13, 25-23

Fifth Place=

Colome def. St. Francis Indian, 25-15, 25-11

Stanley County Triangular=

Timber Lake def. Stanley County, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22

White River def. Stanley County, 25-22, 23-25, 14-25, 25-21, 15-12

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

