Saturday’s Scores

New
7:33 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-13, 25-8

Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24

Ashland-Greenwood Triangular=

Douglas County West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-15

Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-9, 25-13

Syracuse def. Douglas County West, 25-10, 25-15

Beatrice Tournament=

Aurora def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23

Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-19, 25-12

Waverly def. Malcolm, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20

Championship=

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-16, 25-19

Consolation=

Malcolm def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-21, 20-25, 30-28

Fifth Place=

Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-18, 25-20

Semifinal=

Aurora def. Waverly, 25-13, 25-15

Elkhorn def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 18-25, 25-20, 25-8

Seventh Place=

Grand Island Northwest def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-14, 25-16

Columbus Invitational=

Elkhorn South def. Columbus, 25-9, 25-16

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-17

Lincoln East def. Columbus, 27-7, 27-18

Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-13, 25-15

Millard West def. Fremont, 25-22, 25-16

Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-15

Championship=

Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-22, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Columbus def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-20

Third Place=

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-18, 25-12

Fort Calhoun Invitational=

David City def. Fort Calhoun, 25-20, 25-11

Championship=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. David City, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14

Freeman Invitational=

Championship=

Mead def. Diller-Odell, 18-25, 25-16, 25-11

Mead def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16

Consolation=

Sterling def. Deshler, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-22, 25-14

Pool A=

Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-10, 25-14

Mead def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-16

Pool B=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Diller-Odell, 25-12, 25-22

Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-11

Third Place=

Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-18

Glenwood Invitational=

Bellevue East def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 21-10, 21-12

Glenwood, Iowa def. Bellevue East, 21-16, 19-21, 15-12

Gretna def. Bellevue West, 21-14

Gretna def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 21-6, 21-8

Gretna def. Glenwood, Iowa, 21-10, 21-19

Lexington Invitational=

Broken Bow def. Chase County, 25-9, 25-11

Hastings def. Hershey

Holdrege def. St. Paul, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19

Championship=

Broken Bow def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-21

Consolation=

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-23, 26-24

Hershey def. St. Paul, 25-22, 33-35, 25-18

Fifth Place=

Chase County def. Hershey, 25-13, 25-22

Semifinal=

Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-20, 25-19

Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-21, 25-21

Seventh Place=

St. Paul def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-21, 25-19

NE Nebraska Jean Groth=

Bronze Bracket=

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19

Pender def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-21

Tekamah-Herman def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 18-25, 27-25

Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-13

Wakefield def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 15-25, 25-23

West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22

Gold Bracket=

Guardian Angels def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-19, 28-26

Guardian Angels def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-23

Lutheran High Northeast def. Archbishop Bergan, 23-25, 26-24

Wisner-Pilger def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-21, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19

Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 25-22

Silver Bracket=

North Bend Central def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-13, 25-16

North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-23, 26-24

Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 19-25, 26-24, 26-24

Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-22

Wayne def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 28-26, 25-17

Shamrock Invitational=

Bishop Neumann def. Pierce

Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-9, 25-18

Columbus Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-20, 25-22

Platteview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 25-21

Championship=

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-21

Consolation=

Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 25-15

Semifinal=

Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 24-26, 25-18

Columbus Scotus def. Platteview, 25-16, 25-19

Seventh Place=

Stanton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-22

Third Place=

Bishop Neumann def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-21

Tournament of Champions Southeast=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Community School of Naples, Fla., 25-12, 21-25, 15-10

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Hagerty, Fla., 18-25, 25-9, 15-8

Plant, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13

Santa Fe, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-16, 25-21

Wahoo Invitational=

Championship=

Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-19

Fifth Place=

Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 25-7, 17-25, 25-21

Pool A=

Blair def. Crete, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21

Wahoo def. Blair, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19

Pool B=

Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-14

Lincoln Christian def. Ord, 25-9, 25-14

Ord def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-23

Third Place=

Ord def. Blair, 25-23, 25-23

Weeping Water Tournament=

Pool A=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-22

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19

Weeping Water def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-23

Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler, 25-23, 25-23

Pool B=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Conestoga, 25-14, 25-12

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-11

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Yutan, 26-28, 25-13, 25-21

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-12

Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-16

Yutan def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-21, 25-12

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

