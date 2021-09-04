Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-13, 25-8
Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24
Ashland-Greenwood Triangular=
Douglas County West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-15
Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-9, 25-13
Syracuse def. Douglas County West, 25-10, 25-15
Beatrice Tournament=
Aurora def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23
Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-19, 25-12
Waverly def. Malcolm, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20
Championship=
Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-16, 25-19
Consolation=
Malcolm def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-21, 20-25, 30-28
Fifth Place=
Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-18, 25-20
Semifinal=
Aurora def. Waverly, 25-13, 25-15
Seventh Place=
Grand Island Northwest def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-14, 25-16
Columbus Invitational=
Elkhorn South def. Columbus, 25-9, 25-16
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-17
Lincoln East def. Columbus, 27-7, 27-18
Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-13, 25-15
Millard West def. Fremont, 25-22, 25-16
Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-15
Championship=
Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-22, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Columbus def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-20
Third Place=
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-18, 25-12
Fort Calhoun Invitational=
David City def. Fort Calhoun, 25-20, 25-11
Championship=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. David City, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14
Freeman Invitational=
Championship=
Mead def. Diller-Odell, 18-25, 25-16, 25-11
Mead def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16
Consolation=
Sterling def. Deshler, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-22, 25-14
Pool A=
Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-10, 25-14
Mead def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-16
Pool B=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Diller-Odell, 25-12, 25-22
Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-11
Third Place=
Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-18
Glenwood Invitational=
Bellevue East def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 21-10, 21-12
Glenwood, Iowa def. Bellevue East, 21-16, 19-21, 15-12
Gretna def. Bellevue West, 21-14
Gretna def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 21-6, 21-8
Gretna def. Glenwood, Iowa, 21-10, 21-19
Lexington Invitational=
Broken Bow def. Chase County, 25-9, 25-11
Hastings def. Hershey
Holdrege def. St. Paul, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19
Championship=
Broken Bow def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-21
Consolation=
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-23, 26-24
Fifth Place=
Chase County def. Hershey, 25-13, 25-22
Semifinal=
Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-20, 25-19
Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-21, 25-21
NE Nebraska Jean Groth=
Bronze Bracket=
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19
Pender def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-21
Tekamah-Herman def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 18-25, 27-25
Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-13
Wakefield def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 15-25, 25-23
West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
Gold Bracket=
Guardian Angels def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-21, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19
Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 25-22
Silver Bracket=
North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-23, 26-24
Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-22
Wayne def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 28-26, 25-17
Shamrock Invitational=
Bishop Neumann def. Pierce
Columbus Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-20, 25-22
Platteview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 25-21
Championship=
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-21
Consolation=
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 25-15
Semifinal=
Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 24-26, 25-18
Seventh Place=
Stanton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-22
Third Place=
Bishop Neumann def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-21
Tournament of Champions Southeast=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Community School of Naples, Fla., 25-12, 21-25, 15-10
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Hagerty, Fla., 18-25, 25-9, 15-8
Plant, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13
Santa Fe, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-16, 25-21
Wahoo Invitational=
Championship=
Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-19
Fifth Place=
Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 25-7, 17-25, 25-21
Pool A=
Wahoo def. Blair, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19
Pool B=
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-14
Lincoln Christian def. Ord, 25-9, 25-14
Ord def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-23
Third Place=
Ord def. Blair, 25-23, 25-23
Weeping Water Tournament=
Pool A=
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19
Weeping Water def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-23
Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler, 25-23, 25-23
Pool B=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Conestoga, 25-14, 25-12
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-11
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Yutan, 26-28, 25-13, 25-21
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-12
Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-16
Yutan def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-21, 25-12
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/