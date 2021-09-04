Sioux County Sheriff arrest make arrest in fatal accident near Hull, Iowa

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in Sioux County are investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday evening, involving a bicyclist that occurred on Hickory Avenue, two miles north of Hull, Iowa.

According to police, Lorna Moss, 69, of Sioux Center, Iowa was traveling northbound on a bicycle in the northbound lane on Hickory Ave., when Seth De Jong, 27, of Doon, Iowa struck the bicycle from behind.

Moss was transported by the Hull Ambulance to Sioux Center Health, where she was pronounced dead by the Sioux County Medical Examiner.

In a news release, the Sioux County Sheriffs Office says that De Jong was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

De Jong was transported to the Sioux County Jail, and has been charged with:

Homicide by vehicle caused by operating while intoxicated

Homicide by vehicle caused by reckless driving

The accident is part of an ongoing investigation.