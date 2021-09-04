Ukraine says Russia has detained 5 Crimean Tatar activists

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian security officers have detained five minority Crimean Tatar activists and raided the home of one of them. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 in a move that has been denounced by most of the world. Ethnic Russians in Crimea applauded the move but Crimean Tatars, who accounted for nearly 15% of the population, opposed the annexation. An estimated 30,000 Tatars have fled Crimea since 2014. Some who stayed have faced a crackdown by Russian authorities, who banned the Crimean Tatars’ main representative body and some religious groups. Amnesty International says about 80 Crimean Tatars have been convicted of various charges and 15 activists have gone missing.