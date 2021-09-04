Warmer weather moves in for the rest of the holiday weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a couple of gloomy days, the skies cleared much better today as sunshine reappeared and highs got into the upper 70s.

Conditions will stay quiet tonight and temperatures will cool a bit more with lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday should shape up to be a very nice day with lots of sunshine and highs getting into the low 80s.

Labor Day is looking like the warmest of the days to come as we’ll have highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

