27th annual Labor Day weekend festival ArtSplash comes to a close

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The annual ArtSplash Festival just wrapped up its 27th year Sunday. To those who planned it, it was a satisfying event.

Organizers said they saw around 7,000 people Saturday.

There was something for everyone to enjoy, from the 50 unique artists, main stage events, and kid's fun zones.

The Art Center and Gilchrist Learning Center were also open for people to explore.

Erin Webber-Dreeszen with ArtSplah said it was great seeing people discover everything the festival and the art center had to offer.

"We've had a wonderful turnout. And not only that, we've had people in the art center who have never been in the art center before. That connects us to our mission so strongly. We're bringing the excitement for the visual arts to our community. And bringing people to the art center to see everything that we do," said Webber-Dreeszen.

She added they're hoping to continue having the festival on the campus of the art center.

"Breaking down that barrier, making them feel more comfortable in accessing everything that we do it's just been hugely successful for us," said Webber-Dreeszen.