Another cool evening in store for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today was another mild day felt throughout the KTIV viewing area. It was a touch warmer today than what we saw on Saturday with highs topping out in the low 80s with mostly clear skies.

As we make our way through this evening we do have a chance to see some spotty showers between 4 and 8 PM before turning mostly clear through the overnight hours.

It will be another cool night with lows expected to be in the low to mid 50s with a western wind right around 5 mph.

Labor day is looking to be a touch warmer with highs in the mid 80s in Siouxland with lots of sunshine in place throughout the day.

Will the warm and dry weather pattern be sticking around this work week?