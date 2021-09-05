Florida Man Arrested Following Multi-Fatality Crash Saturday on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - One person has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people Saturday morning in Lincoln.

According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:25 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near the 27th Street interchange in Lincoln. All eight vehicles involved, were all traveling westbound on Interstate 80.

Police say that their preliminary investigation, investigators believe a semi, driven by Yorkwind Crawford, 50, of North Miami Beach, Florida, rear-ended another vehicle east of the 27th Street interchange.

Police say the semi then continued driving westbound for more than a mile and struck several other passenger vehicles west of the 27th Street interchange.

The two victims, identified as Mark Kaipust, 41, and Taylor Kaipust, 7, of La Vista, Neb., were ridding together in a pickup truck that was struck by the semi. Five other people were transported to Bryan Health West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they believe speed and inattention were the primary causes of the crash. The driver of the semi, has been arrested for two counts of motor vehicle homicide.

The accident remains under investigation.