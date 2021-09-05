Multi-vehicle crash kills 2 people, injures 5 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an eight-vehicle crash that left two people dead and injured at least five others. The crash happened at about 9:25 a.m. Saturday on westbound Interstate 80 near the 27th Street interchange in Lincoln. Authorities say in a news release that all the vehicles involved were westbound at the time of the crash. Several bystanders also rushed to the scene to assist those involved in the crash. Both of the people who died were in the same vehicle. Five patients were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.