Siouxland campers reflect on camping season over Labor Day weekend

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Many Siouxlanders took advantage of the nice weather we've been seeing this Labor Day weekend to get one last weekend of camping for the unofficial end of summer.

Whether it's in a tent or a camper, Siouxlanders came out to camp out.

"Your phone isn't ringing off the hook, you don't have cars going by honking all the time, so it's kind of relaxing. It's quiet and relaxing," said April Deemer, Camper.

"Being outside and spending time with my family. I enjoy the weather and the breeze. Being outdoors, but also close to home," said Melonie Roupe, Camper.

Other campers at the site have also enjoyed their camping summer.

"It's been really good. The weather has been great. We had a little bit of rain but that didn't stop us," said Pat Kilburn, Camper.

And Kilburn's favorite part of camping?

"Relaxation!" said Kilburn.

And if you've been on the fence about heading out to camp…

"It's actually really nice, You can look at the stars, have campfires and s'mores. And that's like the best time around. You feel more out with nature," said Roupe.

No matter how you choose to camp… Kilburn has some advice for if you decide to come and enjoy the outdoors.

"Have fun. Come out. It's a good family activity. You can grill out a lot and the view is amazing here," said Kilburn.