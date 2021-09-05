Southpaw rookie throws Explorer’s first no-hitter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) – The Sioux City Explorer’s rookie southpaw Tyler Koch tossed the franchise’s first no-hitter.

The no-no capped the second game of a doubleheader where the X’s won both games. Game one was a close 4-3, but the X’s put up a score of 8-0 in the second seven inning game.

Koch blanked the Canaries in seven innings, striking out eight and walking eight on 132 pitches.

Koch’s no-hitter also had two different catchers, Mitch Ghelfi caught the first two innings of the game, but exited due to an injury at the start of the third. Lane Milligan then caught the rest of the contest.

The rookies blemish only came with the walks he put up in two of his first five innings on the bump.

He also had the usual highlight of defensive plays that one needs to complete a no hitter, with Michael Lang making sliding catches in the fourth and fifth innings, and Jose Sermo with a leaping throw from foul territory at third base to gain the second out of the seventh inning.

Koch was also not the scheduled started for the second game, but had been warming for the first game. He was only announced as the pitcher when the lineup card was made.