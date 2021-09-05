Thai protesters keep up fight to oust prime minister

BANGKOK (AP) — Protesters have rallied in the Thai capital Bangkok, seeking to rejuvenate their movement to oust the country’s prime minister and institute political reforms. More than 1,000 people gathered peacefully at central Bangkok’s busy Asoke intersection, while a militant faction that has made a tactic of confronting the authorities clashed with police elsewhere. A protest organizer said the rallies at the Asoke intersection will continue every evening. The protests came a day after Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha survived a no confidence vote in Parliament. That offered him a brief respite from widespread criticism that his government had botched its response to the pandemic crisis by failing to secure timely and adequate supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.