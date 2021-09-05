Wildfires, smoke snuff out outdoor adventures across US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildfires burning in the U.S. this summer have upended plans for countless outdoor adventures. Campers, hikers, rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts have had to scrap or change trips or endure thick smoke. One retired attorney and teacher from the Philadelphia area has twice canceled plans because of wildfires. He had planned to hike a section of the Pacific Crest Trail in California that closed because of the second-largest fire in state history. His backup plan to canoe a massive network of lakes on the Minnesota-Canada border also was sunk by fire. All national forests in California are closed to prioritize fighting fires.