Around 1,000 flags cover a “Field of Honor” for U.S. service members

A powerful visual of red, white and blue is on now on display in Lynchburg, VA.

The fourth annual "field of honor" consists of 1,000 American flags that includes a special section honoring the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan back on Aug. 26.

The "Stars and Stripes" also pay tribute to first responders, health care workers along with military both past and present who have risked all to defend and protect this nation.

"Field of Honor" is hosted by the rotary club of forest and will be on display throughout the month of Sept.