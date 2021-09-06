Around Siouxland: Mighty Mo Run

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The Mighty Mo Run, a series of running events that will take place Sept. 17, 18 and 19.

The run will take place on the riverfront trail system starting at the Sioux City Expo Center and will go north to Riverside, then head south to cross the Veteran’s Bridge into South Sioux City and run along the Flat Water Development before returning to the Expo Center.

Those wishing to run or volunteer to help the event can register here. A registration fee is required.

The event will consist of different races: